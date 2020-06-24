With Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares trading near all-time highs, Wedbush downgrades the company from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Michael Pachter says that LOGI has shown "strong execution amid global quarantines" and sees long-term benefits from the accelerated user base expansion, but Wedbush sees these factors already reflected in the valuation.

Pachter still considers LOGI "the best-positioned consumer electronic companies in the face of a global pandemic."

Wedbush raises Logitech's price target by $2 to $65.