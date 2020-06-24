Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) launches its Marketplace Services Platform that spans the transaction lifecycle to facilitate the exchange of assets, services and information across various types of market ecosystems and machine-to-machine transactions.

Such transactions include standard financial assets, tokenized assets, credit card receivables, loyalty points, real estate, insurance contracts, and gaming and wagering, among others.

Nasdaq is also working with Digital Asset, R3 and Symbiont to deliver technology through the Marketplace Services Platform to meet the needs and models of tokenized and digital assets marketplaces from cryptocurrency to real estate and other areas.

“By creating the Marketplace Services Platform, we are providing marketplaces cloud-based, turnkey infrastructure components and a platform to plug and play as they build, adapt and expand their business,” said Magnus Haglind, Nasdaq's head of Product Management, Market Technology. “We see this potentially becoming the de facto operating model for marketplaces worldwide.”

Nasdaq is also offering its Digital Assets Suite, which is designed specifically to support the transaction lifecycle of digital assets and tokenized markets.

Nasdaq's Market Technology Group saw revenue rise 5% Y/Y in Q1 to $81M, due to higher SaaS surveillance revenues and an increase in software delivery and support projects.