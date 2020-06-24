XP (NASDAQ:XP) has launched DuAgro, in association with VERT, the largest Brazilian agribusiness securitizer.

DuAgro is an integrated platform that utilizes technology to finance the purchase of agricultural inputs.

In this platform, the producer’s credit limit will be defined by credit scores and relationships with other stakeholders, no guarantees will be required from borrowers and the credit approval process is 100% digital.

According to Bruno Constantino, XP Inc.'s CFO, agribusiness is the great engine of the Brazilian economy, and entering the sector is a long-term strategic initiative for the company: “The launch of DuAgro reinforces our ecosystem, providing credit to rural producers in an agile, innovative and digital manner while developing the financial market by adding new products.”