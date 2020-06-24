IBM selects Mateon for free use of platform to assist in development of COVID-19 drug
Jun. 24, 2020 7:37 AM ETOncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLC)OTLCBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor1 Comment
- IBM Watson Health has selected Mateon Therapeutics (OTCQB:MATN) subsidiary Oncotelic for free-of-charge use of the IBM Clinical Development (ICD) solution to assist with the advancement of lead candidate OT-101 for the potential treatment of COVID-19.
- IBM ICD is a cloud-based end-to-end clinical development system used by CROs to reduce the cost and time of clinical trials.
- IBM has been offering its ICD solution to eligible trial sponsors as part of its assistance to the medical community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- OT-101, which Mateon acquired in its merger with Oncotelic in April 2019, is a broad-spectrum oncology drug aimed at difficult-to-treat cancers like high-grade gliomas and pancreatic cancer.