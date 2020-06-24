With Snap (NYSE:SNAP) "gaining traction among advertisers," Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter raises the company's price target from $12.25 to $16.

Pachter says that Snap "has made great progress growing profitability, improving its user growth trajectory, and gaining traction among advertisers."

New products and features announced at the recent developer conference "bode well for long term engagement, retention, and ramping monetization," writes Pachter.

Wedbush maintains a Neutral rating due to the "stretched" valuation and the low visibility coming from global digital advertising headwinds.

Snap shares are down 0.7% pre-market to $23.50. Yesterday, shares closed at $23.67, a three-year high.

Snap has a Neutral Quant rating.