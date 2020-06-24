French unions and a regional body are condemning a decision by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) to withdraw plans to bring some engine work in-house, saying it would cost 350 French jobs.

The planemaker was due to take over production of some A320neo nacelles or engine housings from Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) this month, gaining access to future maintenance profits.

The cancellation may also impact Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR), which plans to buy the Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) Belfast plant where thrust reversers for Airbus-designed nacelles would have been produced.