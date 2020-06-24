Ford (NYSE:F) says it the only full line U.S. automaker committed to doing its part to reduce CO2 emissions in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement. The automaker also says it's working with California for stronger vehicle greenhouse gas standards.

In its sustainability pledge, Ford indicates it wants to achieve carbon neutrality globally by 2050, while setting interim targets to more urgently address climate change challenges.

"We can develop and make great vehicles, sustain and grow a strong business and protect our planet at the same time – in fact, those ideals complement each other," says Ford's top sustainability exec.