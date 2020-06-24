La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) have entered into a definitive merger agreement, under which La Jolla would acquire Tetraphase, through a tender offer, for $43M in upfront cash plus potential future cash payments of up to $16M pursuant to contingent value rights (CVRs).

Under the terms of the agreement, the upfront cash consideration will be as follows: (i) $2.00/share of Tetraphase common stock; (ii) $2.68/share of Tetraphase common stock underlying the common stock warrants issued in November 2019; and (iii) $2.69/share of TTPH shares issued in January 2020.

Tetraphase equity holders would also be entitled to receive, for each common share, one non-tradeable CVR.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3.

TTPH terminated its previous merger agreement with Melinta Therapeutics since La Jolla's bid was superior. It paid a termination fee of $1.15M to Melinta as stipulated in their contract.