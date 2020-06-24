Expecting significant Q2 revenue upside, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter raises Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) price target from $2,750 to $3,050.

Pachter notes that Amazon has benefited from the coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders and sees the company delivering "substantial earnings over the long term by growing spending more slowly than revenues."

The analyst expects steady margin growth coming out of AWS, Fulfillment by Amazon, and ads, while Prime drives overall revenue growth on the retail side.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on Amazon, which has a Very Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.

Amazon shares are up 0.6% pre-market to $2,780.08.

Upcoming catalyst: Amazon is expected to report earnings on July 26. Consensus estimates see $80.36B in revenue with $1.50 EPS.