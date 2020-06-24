The Garrett Early Warning System software combines the power of physics and artificial intelligence into an aftermarket tool benefitting global commercial fleet managers.

Driven by AI, physics and experience, Garrett EWS uses a multi-dimensional model to interpret and analyze a combination of real-time vehicle data together with cataloged data.

Initial case studies conducted by Garrett (NYSE:GTX) with fleet partners have led to anticipated savings of more than €130K a year for a fleet operator.

In addition to public transportation, Garrett sees opportunities with regulated sectors such as emergency services and long-haul trucking, in addition to leasing, rental and service fleets.