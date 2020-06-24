Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) points to improving trends alongside its FQ3 earnings report. Retail and wholesale demand for outdoor recreation products are both recovering and headed in a strong upward direction, updates CEO Michael Happe. "As states navigate the reopening of their communities, people are increasingly looking toward RVing and boating as ways to socially distance in a safe and memorable way," he notes.

During FQ3, Winnebago revenue from the towable segment was down 45.5%, while revenue from the motorhome segment increased 27.1%. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $4.1M vs. $1.3M consensus.

Winnebago ended the quarter with cash flow from operations of $162.4M and total outstanding debt of $465M.

Shares of WGO are down 2.67% in premarket trading to $69.01. While the tone from Winnebago was quite positive, investors have already bid up the RV stock by 143% over the last three months on the expectation for booming RV demand with air travel less popular.

