Two of Vornado's (NYSE:VNO) trophy properties co-owned with the Trump Organization could get a sales price of ~$3.7B, or $938 per square foot, more than double the implied price of $410 per square foot reflected in VNO's shares, said BMO analyst John Kim in a note.

Yesterday, Vornado announced its exploring options to recapitalize its 1290 Avenue of the Americas building in Manhattan and 555 California Street three-building campus in San Francisco; VNO owns 70% interests in the partnerships that own the building.

Kim also calls a dividend cut a "possibility, but unnecessary given VNO's cash flow growth."

Considers low collection rates, NYC employers delaying a return to work, and tough-to-lease developments as mostly priced into VNO's shares.

Kim rates VNO Outperform with a Street-high price target of $60.

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa estimates a gross value of $2B, or $1,100 per square foot, to the San Francisco property, but doesn't value the 1290 Avenue of the Americas site separately from VNO's NYC portfolio.

Sakwa considers the announcement as "good news" for VNO since it controls all decisions unilaterally on both assets.

Rates VNO In Line with price target of $48.

YTD, VNO has dropped 41% vs. -3.1% for the S&P 500.