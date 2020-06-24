Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) announces results from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept stage of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating troriluzole in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically significant change from baseline in a scale called Y-BOCS total score at week 12 compared to placebo. Specifically, the change in the treatment arm was -5.9 versus -4.9 in the control arm (p=0.220).

Troriluzole also failed to sufficiently separate from placebo in patients with severe OCD (-7.0 vs. -4.6; p=0.084).

Despite the setback, the company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the results and clarify the parameters of a pivotal Phase 3 trial assessing two doses of the drug.

Troriluzole, a third-generation prodrug that modulates an excitatory neurotransmitter called glutamate by reducing its levels at nerve synapses, also failed to demonstrate a significant treatment benefit in patients with generalized anxiety disorder.