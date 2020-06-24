BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) earlier announced it added industry heavyweight Brent Saunders, formerly the CEO of Allergan when it merged with Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV), to its Board, along with two other independent directors.

BBIO also added Randy Scott, Ph.D., and economist and BridgeBio co-founder, Andrew Lo, Ph.D.

CEO said, "Brent has a remarkable track record of leading companies to growth across many therapeutic areas. Randy is a giant in genomic medicine who has used his entrepreneurial skills to connect genetic information to patients in profound ways. Andrew’s groundbreaking financial engineering work led to the founding of BridgeBio and inspires us to find new ways to accelerate the drug development process."

Saunders also ran Actavis, Forest Laboratories and Bausch & Lomb.