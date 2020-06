Shares of GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) are on watch after the company filed for bankruptcy yesterday. The way things are going with Hertz and J.C. Penney, the stock could be the next shiny object for day traders at Robinhood.

Bloomberg reports that a stalking horse bid was submitted by Harbin Pharmaceuticals at $760M to set a floor for the existing business.

GNC competitor Vitamin Shoppe is owned by Franchise Group (OTC:FRG).

GNC closed at $0.81 yesterday after trading over $60 in 2013.