Alexco Resources (NYSEMKT:AXU) says it is moving forward with final development of its mines at Keno Hill after receiving a draft water use license renewal from Yukon's water board.

Alexco now expects to begin concentrate production and silver sales from Keno Hill in Q4.

The company also says it entered into a non-binding term sheet to amend its silver purchase streaming agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM).

To help fund continuing development at Keno Hill, Alexco says it plans to sell on a bought deal basis more than 7.3M common shares at $2.73/share for ~$20M in total gross proceeds.