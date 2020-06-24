The collaboration will share free-of-charge large-format graphics for commercial signage applications as public spaces, workplaces and businesses reopen amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3M Graphics COVID-19 Related Signage library makes it easy to design and create graphics that will be necessary as the world adapts to new public health safety requirements," said Silvia Perez of 3M Commercial Solutions Division (NYSE:MMM).

"As the world attempts to reopen business, schools and recreation, the COVID-19 pandemic is dictating a new way of life that requires caution and education," added Guayente Sanmartin of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ). "Signage is becoming a big part of the community effort to institute new norms of public behavior to help minimize the spread of the virus."