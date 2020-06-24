JPMorgan moves to an Underweight rating on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) after having the restaurant stock slotted at Neutral.

Analyst John Ivankoe notes that CAKE is doing less than 40% of its previous volume as off-premise, while many peers are up over 50%.

"First to announce intention not to pay April rent and a recent acquisition took away debt capacity and added too much late-cycle risk," he adds.

JP's price target on Cheesecake Factory goes to $23 (7X the 2022 EBITDA estimate). "We believe 7x is appropriate given CAKE’s slower recovery vs peers given its higher traffic urban and/or mall exposure," says Ivankoe. The average sell-side PT is $23.39.