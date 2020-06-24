Waste Management (NYSE:WM) agrees to buy Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) for $30.30/share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of $4.6B including $1.8B of debt.

The $30.30 offer is ~3% below Advanced Disposal's $31.16 Tuesday closing price and 8.6% below the $33.15 Waste Management agreed to pay when the companies struck their merger deal last year; ADSW -3.2% pre-market.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) will acquire assets from the two companies for $835M to address substantially all of the divestitures expected to be required by the U.S. Department of Justice.

As with the Advanced Disposal takeover, the asset sale to GFL remains subject to clearance from the DoJ and is conditioned on the closing of Waste Management's acquisition of Advanced Disposal.