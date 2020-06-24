Analyst Heather Bellini continues with a Conviction Buy on Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and lifts her price target to $1,775 from $1,425. Shares closed at $1464 last night, so the new target suggests another 21% upside .

The action was part of a broader move by Bellini and team to keep up with the big rally in tech. Targets were lifted across their Software and Select Internet coverage universe.

Bellini: "As multiples have expanded across our coverage group, we adjust our price targets... to reﬂect higher peer multiples, lower interest rates, and reduced equity risk premium."

Shares are down a fraction in premarket action.