VMware shares could be worth over $200 - Piper

A Dell (NYSE:DELL) acquisition of the remaining VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares or a sale or spinoff would be "net-positive" for VMW shareholders, says Piper Sandler.

Analyst James Fish estimates that Dell's action could value VMW shares at more than $200.

Fish says the stake sale would "remove governance overhang issues" and potentially drive 25%+ multiple expansion. The move could also open up a possible acquisition by a hyperscale cloud player.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says Dell will most likely pursue a tax-free spinoff, but he notes that it's "too early to pop the champagne" as the review could end with "no changes to the structure at all."

