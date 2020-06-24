On-campus recruiting, already Blackstone Group's (NYSE:BX) primary source of talent, will expand to 44 schools this academic year, up from nine in 2015, the Wall Street Journal reports.

To improve its hiring process and increase diversity, the private equity firm is cutting back on its practice of recruiting junior investment bankers from such Wall Street stalwarts as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

The on-campus recruitment will expand to include historically black colleges and universities and women's colleges.

Some 40% of Blackstone's incoming class of analysts are women vs. less than 20% in 2015. Almost half of incoming U.S. analyst class are women or minorities and BX says about half of its major businesses have a woman or minority as one of the top two leaders.

Yet the company is still overwhelmingly white and male, especially in upper management, like most of its main competitors.

Blackstone has been working on the change since last year. But it comes as companies are grappling with what they can do to address racial inequality in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an African-American, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Blackstone won't completely stop recruiting from banks, but will use it on an as-needed basis and only after candidates gain some experience.