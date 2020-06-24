AeroVironment higher on earnings topper
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is up 4.3% premarket after Q4 earnings beat and highest quarterly revenue of double-digit growth.
- Revenue grew 54% for the quarter due to an increase in product revenue of $37.4M and contract services revenue of $9.9M.
- Gross margin rate squeezed 300 bps to 39%, primarily due to an unfavorable product mix and an increase in intangible asset amortization expense
- Funded backlog as of April 30 was $208.1M, vs. a prior-year $164.3M.
- FY2021 Guidance: Revenue: $390M - $410M; Operating margin rate:12% to 12.5%; Diluted EPS: $1.65 - $1.85; Adjusted EPS: $1.74 - $1.94; Capex: 4% - 5% of the revenue; Backlog: $200.3M; Gross margin rate: Lower Y/Y; R$D investments: 11% - 12% of the revenue
- Financial guidance assumes ~7% ownership of the HAPSMobile joint venture.
