Texas Roadhouse gains after shaking off bear call from JPMorgan

Jun. 24, 2020 8:45 AM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)TXRHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • JPMorgan moves to a Neutral rating on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) after having the restaurant stock set at Underweight.
  • Analyst John Ivankoe: "The company should benefit from lower off-premise leverage in a dining rooms re-opening environment while the pivot to off-premise during the peak virus has backstopped the trough comps... We expect TXRH to eventually be added to more delivery platforms as customers demand although the more exurb-type locations likely won’t benefit from the same sales push as closer-in dense suburban/urban delivery networks can provide. TXRH is floating on ~50% of its commodities which may cause COGS pressure in F20 but not likely beyond."
  • JP assigns a price target of $55 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $53.17.
  • Shares of TXRH are up 0.55% premarket.
