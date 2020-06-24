GFL acquires assets of $835M and expands U.S. footprint

Jun. 24, 2020 8:58 AM ETGFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)GFLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) has agreed to purchase a portfolio of vertically integrated solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal assets for $835M.
  • The acquired assets are expected to generate annualized revenue of ~$345M.
  • The acquisition is expected to expand GFL's geographical reach, provide a complementary asset network, improve operating margins and creating long-term shareholder value.
  • The Company currently anticipates the funding using a combination of capacity under its revolving credit facility and cash on hand.
  • Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in Q3 2020.
  • Previously: Waste Management to buy Advanced Disposal Services in $4.6B deal (June 24)
