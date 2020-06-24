Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) enters structured renewable energy agreements with Shell Energy North America and its wholly owned MP2 Energy subsidiary to secure ~150,000 MW-hours of renewable energy annually.

The agreement addresses 100% of the energy consumption of ~1,200 Wells Fargo properties in California and the mid-Atlantic states and meets 100% of the company’s eligible load in California, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC.

The commitment supports the development of new utility-scale solar installations in Riverside County, CA; Prince George’s County, VA; Chesapeake County, VA; and Appomattox County, VA, which will increase renewable energy flowing into the California ISO and PJM Interconnections.

The Shell Energy and MP2 Energy contracts are for 7- and 6.7-year terms, respectively.

The agreements follow WFC's 10-year deal with NRG Energy, announced in October 2019, to provide 62,000 MW-hours of solar energy annually to ~400 Wells Fargo properties from a new utility-scale solar facility in Texas.