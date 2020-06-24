Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) -14% as revenue halved to $144.8M in Q1.

EPADS was RMB0.21, down from RMB3.96 in the prior year.

Consumer credit revenue recorded 58% decline in to $85.8M, while wealth management revenue recorded a 20% decline to $58.7M.

In Q1, loans facilitated were RMB1,839.5M, down from RMB 10,934.9M in the prior year.

As of March 31, 2020, the total outstanding principal amount of the performing loans was RMB 42.1B from RMB 51.2B as of December 31 2019.

Under wealth management, P2P products AUM was RMB30,536.4M and non-P2P products AUM was 1,713.1M as of March 31, 2020.