Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, SADAL, evaluating Karyopharm Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:KPTI) Xpovio (selinexor) in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) were just published online in The Lancet Haematology.

The overall response rate was 28%, including a 12% complete response rate. Median duration of response was 9.3 months (23.0 months in the complete response group).

The FDA approved the nuclear export inhibitor two days ago for DLBCL (accelerated status) and in July 2019 for multiple myeloma.