Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) through Unisys Federal received a IDIQ contract from the U.S. Air Force 557th Weather Wing to manage and modernize the critical hardware and software for its Technology Application Development and Sustainment system thereby supporting the development of accurate and timely weather reports.

With a base 5-year ordering period and 6-month extension, the contract has a ceiling value of $630M if all options are exercised.

The contract also involves the planning of prototype and integration of new technologies for mission planning and execution across Defense Department and coalition operations.