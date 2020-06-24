Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) lands an upgrade from Cowen on the firm's view that the retailer is accelerating market share gains and that e-commerce initiatives will propel a FY2 recovery.

Dick's is seen pulling off strategic moves to gain share. "Our conversations with management teams at Nike, Adidas, Yeti, Callaway, Deckers have all been increasingly constructive regarding their relationships with Dick's Sporting Goods - which we take as a sign Dick's is scaling beyond its peers across sporting goods," notes analys John Kernan.

Kernan and team model FY21 EPS of $3.52 for Dick's vs. $3.37 consensus and sees free cash flow normalizing to $200M to $500M in a few years.

Cowen pushes Dick's up to an Outperform rating from Market Perform and assigns a price target of $50 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $41.93.