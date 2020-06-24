DA Davidson analyst David Konrad upgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Buy from Neutral as he sees potential for its higher market levels, active retail investors, and strong capital markets activity to fuel returns beating its peers.

The action reverses Konrad's downgrade in February, when he voiced concern that its E*Trade acquisition would dilute book value; now he expects MS to "materially outperform peers regarding credit costs during the COVID economic crisis."

Furthermore, "capital markets are wide open," noting narrower credit spreads, more investor appetite for debt due to the Fed's corporate bond purchase program are driving DCM activity and FICC trading volumes. In addition he points to the restart of the equity underwriting business in May.

Sees dividend as safe.

Konrad's rating is more bullish than the Neutral Quant rating and more in line with the average Wall Street Analysts' rating.