Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and research charity Wellcome launch a surveillance program called SPIDAAR in Sub-Saharan Africa to track and better understand antimicrobial resistance patterns. The parties will manage the multiyear initiative with governments of Ghana, Kenya, Malawi and Uganda.

The SPIDAAR program includes a separate, prospective real-world data study that will be conducted in each of the countries to assess antimicrobial resistance rates as well as clinical and associated costs among patients with hospital-acquired infections. The partnership provides additional healthcare capacity building through advanced laboratory technique training for national and local laboratory teams.