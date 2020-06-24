Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) becomes an authorized participant on Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE:ICE) ICE ETF Hub and joins the platform's advisory committee.

An authorized participant is an institutional firm authorized by an ETF issuer to facilitate creations or redemptions of ETF shares.

ICE recently launched functionality for the assembly of custom baskets in an automated way via APIs and ICE ETF Hub’s front-end user interfaces, and ICE Chat functionality is planned to launch in Q3 2020.

Connectivity between ICE ETF Hub and ICE FI Select for secondary market cash bond execution is also planned to start during Q3, and support for U.S.-listed international equity ETFs is planned for later in 2020.

ICE launched the ETF Hub in October and Goldman joined it in March.