Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) shares are spiking pre-market as a variety of market participants pass along comments that a Wall Street analyst is seeing indications the company may get acquired.

Many on twitter, including @markflowchatter point to a purported Jefferies note, citing channel checks, that sees CarMax (NYSE:KMX) or AutoNation (NYSE:AN) as "eyeing" the company in bankruptcy.

There have been many stories written since Hertz filed for bankruptcy about the need for the car rental service to divest itself of thousands of vehicles to shore up its cash position, and in theory, this would mean selling to the large, used car retailer segment.

Yesterday, investors were making the case that Hertz could, in fact, survive and that the move in shares over recent weeks wasn't entirely retail-trader driven.