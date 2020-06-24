CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to offer senior unsecured notes due 2030 in a benchmark size in a private placement.

Pricing, volume and terms yet to be determined.

Net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding borrowings under existing credit facility, fund all or a portion of the costs of any strategic acquisitions and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The company to also amend and restate its existing $750M credit facility to extend the maturity to 2025, release all existing security interests, make changes to certain covenants and revise pricing.