Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) is up 3.4% premarket after an upgrade to Buy at Citi, from Neutral.

The company's set to get through the industry slowdown in order to see price improvement after a long recovery, Citi says.

Valuation is below historical range, and "While we expect near-term volatility given the elevated leverage and uncertainties around the pace of the ad recovery, we see a favorable risk-reward,” analyst Jason Bazinet says.

The firm raised its price target to $1.60 from $0.90, now implying 36% upside.