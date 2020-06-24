DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI +1.3% ) received a $500K loan from the National Brain Tumor Society and the National Foundation for Cancer Research in order to support VAL-083's preparation for participation in a sponsored trial and study.

In the first week of June 2020, VAL-083, its small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action was selected by Global Coalition for Adaptive Research as the third investigational therapy to participate in GBM AGILE.

This is likely to reduce VAL-083's pivotal trial completion and regulatory submission timeline by up to 18 months.

The knowledge established from VAL-083 in GBM AGILE can be insightful for other cancers thereby providing better hope for treatments.