Global pessimism gives stocks excuse to take a breather

Stocks open lower, with trade resurfacing as a concern and the IMF predicting a bigger global economic contraction.

The S&P is down 0.7% , the Dow is off 0.9% and the Nasdaq is sliding 0.3% .

The Nasdaq has been up eight-straight sessions. The latest Investors Intelligence survey shows bulls at 57.3 and bears at 18.4, with bulls at a 3:1 advantage for the first time since January.

The IMF lowers its economic forecasts as it sees social distancing measures continuing in the second half of the year. GDP for 2020 is now seen at -4.9% from April’s -3% forecast. For 2021 GDP is seen at 5.4% down from 5.8%.

Analysts are adjusting price targets on rallying mecacaps. Goldman boosts Alphabet, up 0.6% , to $1,775 and Wedbush lifts Amazon, up 1% , to $3,050.

Trade concerns arrive on a report the U.S. is weighing new tariffs on $3.1B of imports from France, Germany, Spain and the U.K. The EU today may also extend a ban on visitors from the U.S.

China-U.S. friction is still on the radar. Trump’s national security adviser is expected to hit out at China in a speech in Arizona today. Yesterday China’s Global Times said “bilateral relations are on the brink of a new Cold War amid unprecedented tensions".