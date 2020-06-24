Thyssenkrupp Elevator (OTCPK:TYEKF) has launched a high-yield bond issue to raise more than €4B ($4.5B) to help finance its own acquisition by a private equity consortium.

The company will issue several euro and U.S. dollar tranches, both secured and unsecured, of maturities between seven and eight years, the lead manager says.

A successful deal would help to seal one of the biggest leveraged buyouts by P-E firms in the past decade and assist a European high-yield bond market that has been disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis.