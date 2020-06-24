RBC Capital Markets analyst Steven Duong assigns an Outperform rating to Webster Financial (WBS -1.3% ), noting the investment opportunities in its HSA Bank unit.

Sets price target of $37; implies 29% upside potential over the next year.

Points out that the business "provides WBS with low-cost, stable core deposits that are resistant to market interest rate movements and also provides meaningful recurring fee income."

Expects that estimated through-the-cycle credit loss rate of 2.3% is manageable.

Duong's rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Neutral and jibes with the Wall Street Analysts' average rating of Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 7 Neutral).