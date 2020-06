Sonos (SONO +2.9% ) discloses a plan to eliminate 12% of its global workforce, as well as close its New York retail store and six satellite offices.

The company says the actions are solely related to the previously disclosed initiative to reduce operating expenses and preserve liquidity in the face of the pandemic and are not reflective of any material changes in the business since FQ2 results were reported.

A restructuring and related impairment charge of $25M to $30M will be incurred.

SEC Form 8-K