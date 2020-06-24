The Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are speaking with several companies unhappy with Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store policies, according to Politico sources.

Developers take issues with the App Store's 30% cut of most app transaction, and Apple's inconsistent policies on who has to pay.

Politico's sources declined to identify the state AGs that are participating in the process.

The talks indicate that U.S. antitrust authorities could soon start gathering the documents and information needed for a full probe.

Apple's antitrust woes have so far been limited to Europe. Last week, the EU regulators opened fresh investigations into Apple's App Store and Pay.