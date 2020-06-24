Indivior (OTCPK:INVVY +7.9% ) announces new data from a 24-month real-world observational study, RECOVER, in people with moderate-to-severe opioid use disorder (OUD) who transitioned from two Phase 3 clinical trials of Sublocade (buprenorphine extended-release) injection. The results were presented virtually at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the College on Problems of Drug Dependence.

74.3% (n=396/533) of participants completed the 24-month assessment. 218 self-reported sustained illicit opioid-free weeks for the entire period.

Almost half were employed over the assessment period, increasing from 35% at pretrial screening to 45 - 48% at month 24.

15% reported staying overnight in a hospital and 12% reported an emergency room visit.

The FDA approved the partial opioid agonist in November 2017 for OUD.