Barrick to begin layoffs at PNG mine with no letup in lease dispute
Jun. 24, 2020 9:57 AM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), ZIJMFGOLD, ZIJMFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Barrick Gold (GOLD +0.7%) says it will lay off most staff at its Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea, as the company's dispute with the government over ownership looks unlikely to be resolved soon.
- The miner was refused an extension of its expired lease on the mine in April, with the government citing unrest and pollution concerns.
- "The government had repeatedly refused to enter into meaningful discussions about the issue," says Barrick Niugini Ltd, which operates the mine as a joint venture between Barrick and China's Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF).