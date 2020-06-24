VIVO Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF +5.4% ) has entered into both a product supply agreement and a clinic services agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers.

Under the terms of the supply agreement, VIVO ‘s licensed producers will offer a broad portfolio of Canna Farms™ and Beacon Medical™ branded medical cannabis products through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online sales platform.

Under the terms of the clinic services agreement, VIVO ‘s subsidiary, Harvest Medicine, will provide cannabis education services to patients who are appropriate candidates for cannabinoid-based products available from Medical Cannabis.