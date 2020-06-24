World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -1.4% ) and Discovery (DISCA -3.3% ) have a new multi-year deal in Italy to provide WWE's flagship weekly programming.

The programs will be offered on Discovery's premium over-the-top service DPlay PLUS, with original U.S. commentary, along with versions with Italian commentary on DMAX.

That includes Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown Live, and NXT available on demand every Thursday morning.

Monthly pay-per-view events - including WrestleMania and SummerSlam - will stream exclusively on WWE Network in Italy.