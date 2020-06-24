Critics, including several government and Fed veterans of the 2008 financial crisis, are urging banks to conserve their capital for the uncertain path ahead rather than continue paying shareholders dividends.

The Fed's annual stress tests for banks may feed a rising call for the biggest banks to trim or suspend dividends; they already paused buybacks for the quarter.

“It troubles me that the Fed seems to be struggling to make a judgment independent from what the big banks want,” Bair said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “We don’t know how bad it will get. It’s common sense and prudence to ask banks to retain capital.”

During the coronavirus lockdowns, U.S. megabanks have so far stuck to their dividend policies, even as unemployment surged. For the first three months of the year, the four biggest commercial banks — Bank of America (BAC -3.0% ), Citigroup (C -3.6% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -2.4% ), and Wells Fargo (WFC -2.8% ) — all paid dividends; JPMorgan's and Wells Fargo's dividends exceeded their net incomes.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the four banks cumulatively returned $1.26 to shareholders for every $1 they reported in net income for period from the start of 2017 through March 2020.

Banks' willingness to lend will influence the strength of recovery. A lesson policymakers learned from the 2008 crisis is that banks with high capital levels tend to extend more credit to businesses and households, said Thomas Hoenig, who was president of the Kansas City Fed during the financial crisis and is now at George Mason University.

To be sure, banks have much more capital at hand now than they did in 2008.

“We’ve done the math and even under pretty negative scenarios, banks have enough capital to pay the dividends,” said Mike Mayo, a bank analyst at Wells Fargo. “The Fed can always change its mind in two quarters. There’s a huge cost of not waiting. It will send a negative signal to the market that could potentially lead to a negative feedback loop.”

