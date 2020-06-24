Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has signed a domestic gas sales agreement with BHP's (NYSE:BHP) Nickel West business for delivery of natural gas from the Wheatstone gas facility.

Starting in July, Chevron will supply Nickel West with a total of 22 petajoules of equity domestic gas over the three-and-a-half-year term of the agreement.

At full capacity, the Chevron-operated Gorgon and Wheatstone natural gas facilities will produce 500 terajoules per day of domestic gas for the Western Australian market, enough to generate electricity for 4.3M households.