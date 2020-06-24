Amazon's Deliveroo stake receives UK watchdog approval
- The Competition and Markets Authority grants preliminary approval for Amazon's (AMZN -0.1%) 16% stake in Deliveroo.
- The antitrust watchdog previously said it should clear the deal to keep Deliveroo from going out of business during the pandemic.
- The CMA now says it approves the deal because it wouldn't hurt competition, noting that the pandemic's impact on Deliveroo wasn't as severe as anticipated.
- The in-depth probe into the stake started late last year.
- Deliveroo statement to Seeking Alpha: "This minority investment is good news for UK customers and restaurants, and for the British economy. As we have argued for the past year, since the beginning of the CMA’s investigation, the minority investment will enable British born, British bred Deliveroo to compete against well-capitalised overseas rivals and continue to innovate for customers, riders and restaurants. As the British economy recovers from the damage caused by Covid 19, a stable regulatory environment is critical. We therefore urge the CMA to conclude their review as swiftly as possible."