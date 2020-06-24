D.A. Davidson lifts Columbia Sportswear (COLM -1.7% ) to a Buy rating from Neutral on its view that the company will benefit from the consumer spending shift to outdoor products this summer.

Analyst John Morris: "Until now, our Neutral rating was premised on inventory overhang at the time, while against tough comparisons and a full valuation. Now the stock has pulled back ~20% from its high in early January, and there are signs that inventory could be eventually getting back in shape, we are raising our rating to BUY. Also, we believe COLM could benefit from consumers’ shift to domestic vacations and outdoor activities. COLM’s geographic diversity and omni-channel revenue streams could mitigate the uneven re-opening cadences across the world."

The firm's $100 price target on COLM is well above the average Wall Street PT of $84.91.